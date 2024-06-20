DuBOIS, Pa. — Penn State DuBois is preparing for two summer open house events in the coming weeks. The annual Spend a Summer Evening event will be held on June 27 and the summer Virtual Open House will take place on July 16.

Spend a Summer Evening gives perspective students and their families the opportunity to explore the campus and see firsthand everything that Penn State DuBois has to offer. This open house and summer fest event provides information about admissions, financial aid, academics and student activities. There will also be campus tours offered during the event.

The event also works as a collaboration between admissions and the student engagement office at Penn State DuBois, with student engagement providing a preview of the activities and entertainment that students at the campus have access to throughout the year. The evening will feature fun activities and food items from a local food truck.

Spend a Summer Evening is scheduled to begin with campus tours at 4 p.m. on June 27. Information presentations will follow the tours at 5 p.m. and the evening activities are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Penn State DuBois will offer its Virtual Open House on July 16. This event gives prospective students and their families a chance to learn about the campus without having to travel to DuBois. Admissions and financial aid staff from the campus will be present to share information and answer questions for those in attendance. A virtual tour of the campus will also be part of the event for the evening.

The Virtual Open House is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Registration is open for both the Spend a Summer Evening and Virtual Open House events. To register, visit the admissions visit page online.

Penn State has more than 275 academic and nearly all of them can be started at Penn State DuBois through the 2+2 program. This program allows students to complete their first two years at Penn State DuBois before finishing their degrees at University Park or another Penn State Campus. Students who wish to stay at Penn State DuBois all four years can choose to major in one of the six baccalaureate programs. Penn State DuBois also offers eight associate degree programs that can be completed entirely in DuBois.