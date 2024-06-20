Melvin W. Strawcutter, 94, of Mayport, passed away on Wednesday morning, June 19, 2024, at his home. Born on April 28, 1930, in Mahaffey, he was the son of the late Clyde and Frances (Bouch) Strawcutter. Melvin was married on October 30, 1954, to Mary C. (Hull) Strawcutter and she preceded him in death on April 21, 2014. He served …

