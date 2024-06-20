Leonard Parl “Bub” Smith, known to many as “Pappy,” passed away at his residence (Love Road in Summerville, PA) on June 19, 2024. He was 84 years old and was diagnosed with cancer last year. After graduating Clarion-Limestone High School in 1958, Leonard joined the U.S. Navy. From 1959 to 1963, he was aboard the USS Saratoga (CVA-60), completing the …

