DUBOIS – Sandy Township plans to get involved with efforts to stop Aqua PA from raising water service rates in Treasure Lake.

Years ago, Aqua PA—a private water company—purchased Treasure Lake’s water and sewage systems.

The Treasure Lake Property Owners Association (TLPOA) has voted unanimously to split the costs of a complaint with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) against Aqua.

On Monday night, the township’s board of supervisors estimated the total cost to be between $35,000 and $55,000, with that cost being evenly split between the two entities.

The supervisors subsequently voted to join Treasure Lake’s effort.

It was noted that the rate increase directly affects Sandy Township due to the fire hydrants in Treasure Lake.