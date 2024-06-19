Ronald James “Jim” Pangallo, 76, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his residence on June 17, 2024. He was born in New Kensington, PA on September 26, 1947, to the late James and Yolanda (Malaspina) Pangallo. Jim worked as a machinist and retired from Miller Welding after over 30 years. He was an active member of the …

