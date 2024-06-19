DUBOIS – Summer is quickly approaching and it will soon be time for the sixth annual Dr. Gary DuGan Memorial 5K Run/Walk to benefit the Penn Highlands Healthcare Graduate Medical Education (GME) program.

Registration is starting now and a basket raffle and T-shirt sale will begin in July.

5K Run/Walk

The 5K Run/Walk will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at the DuBois City Park. Registration/Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. in the park’s Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater. The Run/Walk will begin at 9 a.m. on the Beaver Meadow Walkway in the park.

There are four categories of adult participants:

One-Mile Walk

Virtual One-Mile Walk

5K Run/Walk

Virtual 5K Run/Walk

Children under 12 are invited to participate in a free One-Mile Walk.

The registration fee for adult participants is $30 (plus a payment processing fee). The participation fee includes a Run/Walk T-shirt. Register before Aug. 1, 2024 to be guaranteed a T-shirt. The T-shirts will be distributed at the race and mailed to virtual participants.

Encourage your friends and family to form teams. It is more fun to walk together!

The Dr. Gary DuGan Memorial 5K Run is a fun event for the entire family — including dogs. In addition to the 5K, there will be various vendors, activities for children and a free Zumba class following the race.

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. To register, visit www.phhealthcare.org/DuganRace2024.

Pre-Run/Walk Sales

Tickets for a wide selection of baskets as well as the T-shirts will be sold on Tuesdays and Thursdays from July 16 through Aug. 22, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Penn Highlands DuBois Atrium. The cost is $5 per ticket and each ticket earns six chances. The T-shirts will be available in sizes Small to 4XL with costs ranging from $15 to $19.

Dr. DuGan is remembered for his many contributions at Penn Highlands Healthcare, in particular as an integral figure in developing the health system’s GME program.

The Penn Highlands GME program offers medical students and recent medical school graduates opportunities for rotations and one-on-one time with attending physicians, helping to equip residents and fellows with the inpatient and outpatient training they need to prepare to meet the demands of rural health care.

Plan to participate in this fun event.