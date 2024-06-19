CLEARFIELD – A Curwensville man pleaded guilty to robbing a store in Madera at gunpoint during sentencing court Tuesday.

Police say Greg Albert Selner, 55, was in the store on Jan. 27, 2022 where he picked up a soda before getting the attention of an employee who was stocking shelves. After they got to the cash register, he pulled a black handgun from his waist band.

He got away with $102.88 in cash and the soda.

Judge Paul E. Cherry sentenced Selner to serve 66 months to 11 years in state prison for two counts each of robbery, terroristic threats, simple assault and theft by unlawful taking, along with retail theft, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct. He must pay restitution of $105 to the store.

Prior to sentencing, his attorney, Ryan Dobo noted that Selner has mental health issues, was on drugs during the crime and used a BB gun. He also stated that Selner is taking responsibility for his actions.

Selner himself apologized and admitted that he “blew it.”

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Selner displayed the gun as he demanded money. He stated, “I’m sorry to rob you, but I’m doing it for my family and kids.”

He fled in a silver vehicle. Later police found the sweatshirt worn by the defendant during the crime along Main Street in Bigler Township after it was discarded from a silver vehicle, according to surveillance video.

Officials were able to recover DNA from the clothing that matched Selner, who drives a silver Kia Rio and has a body type similar to the perpetrator.

In July 2022, police executed a search warrant on Selner’s home where they found a black BB gun.

In a second case, Selner pleaded guilty to criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking and theft from a motor vehicle for stealing a medical bag from the Mahaffey Fire Department in December 2022.

Cherry gave him a concurrent period of incarceration of three months to three years for those offenses. Selner was ordered to pay over $660 in restitution to the fire company.