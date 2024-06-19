CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man is behind bars for the alleged sexual assault of a young girl.

Jerry A. Lefort Jr., 38, is charged by Clearfield Regional police with felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse-person less than 16 years old, IDSI with a child and corruption of minors, plus one misdemeanor.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were called to a Clearfield Borough residence June 19 for a reported sexual assault of a minor.

The investigation revealed the 4-year-old female victim was to be spending time at a friend’s house the night before, and was sexually assaulted by Lefort there.

The victim told police that Lefort placed her on a bed, locked the door so no one could enter the room and then turned off the lights.

She said he cut her pants making them short length and began to “thrust” himself on her. She later added that Lefort also used a blue object when he assaulted her.

The victim was transported to Clearfield Penn Highlands for examination and medical staff reportedly observed several new bruises on the victim.

A search warrant was obtained and executed at Lefort’s South Fourth Street apartment, with Lefort being located by officers hiding in a small closet.

He was removed from the closet and taken into custody.

In an interview with police, Lefort claimed he was watching television with the victim when she asked him to cut her pants into shorts because it was too hot.

Lefort was arraigned Wednesday by Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling, and housed in county jail in lieu of $250,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is currently set for June 26 during centralized court.