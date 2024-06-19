Charlene Kay Covatch, 82, affectionately known as Gram by her beloved grandchildren and their friends, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2024, at Mulberry Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Punxsutawney surrounded by her family. Kay was born January 8, 1942, in Timblin to the late Paul and Edna (Glontz) Keller. On December 6, 1958, she married the love of her …

