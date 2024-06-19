CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Career and Technology Center (CCCTC) is pleased to announce Noah Baker as Outstanding Student for the 2023-24 school year.

Noah is a CCCTC graduate of the Information Technology program. During his time at the CCCTC, Noah was a high honor student, a member of the National Technical Honor Society, earned college credits in his program, and was a cooperative education student working as a technology assistant at CCCTC.

In order to become the outstanding student of the year at CCCTC, a student must first be nominated by a staff member. Once they are nominated, the student must provide a resume, a letter of recommendation from the CCCTC staff member that nominated them, two additional letters of recommendation and their home school and CCCTC transcripts.

The CCCTC staff are proud of Noah for all of his accomplishments and wish him well in his future endeavors.

In the photo, from left to right, are Noah Baker; Tiffany Cover, CCCTC principal; Jessica MacLachlan, Noah’s mother; Darin Ricciotti, CCCTC assistant principal; Todd Jeffries, CCCTC Joint Operating Committee; Nathan Dotts, CCCTC Joint Operating Committee chairperson; Greg Clarke, CCCTC Joint Operating Committee; Doreen Hoover, CCCTC Joint Operating Committee vice chairperson; and Dr. John Zesiger, CCCTC superintendent of record.

The CCCTC is proud to highlight the talents and accomplishments of its students.

To learn more about the opportunities for high school and adult students, visit at www.ccctc.edu or call at 814-765-5308.