Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 9.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 2.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.73 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.09/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.49/g, a difference of $1.40/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.09/g while the highest was $4.49/g, a difference of $1.40/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.41/g today. The national average is down 18.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 13.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back ten years:

June 17, 2023: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)

June 17, 2022: $5.03/g (U.S. Average: $4.99/g)

June 17, 2021: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.07/g)

June 17, 2020: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)

June 17, 2019: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

June 17, 2018: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)

June 17, 2017: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

June 17, 2016: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

June 17, 2015: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)

June 17, 2014: $3.72/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg- $3.65/g, down 0.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.65/g.

Hagerstown- $3.36/g, down 8.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.45/g.

York- $3.74/g, down 2.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.76/g.

“Since the national average price of gasoline fell to its lowest June level since 2021 last week, we’ve seen the drop in prices take a break, with some states seeing a small rise over the last week. Thankfully, I expect this to be more like a short timeout, with an eventual return to falling gasoline prices in most states,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The decline in diesel prices continues, with the national average price of diesel now at its lowest level since January 2022. Both gasoline and diesel prices remain below their year-ago level, which is music to the ears of the Federal Reserve, as fuel prices are a significant component of the Consumer Price Index. Also factoring in gasoline demand that has been running a bit weaker than expected, market fundamentals look pretty good right now if you’re a motorist.”

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy’s averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.