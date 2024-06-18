CLEARFIELD COUNTY — District Attorney Ryan Sayers has announced that around 4 p.m. this afternoon, the Pennsylvania State Police, Woodland, apprehended Richard William Smeal in the Janesville area of Clearfield County.

Smeal, 59, of DuBois was wanted in relation to a robbery and assault that occurred around 1 a.m. on June 11 at the Burger King in Sandy Township. Click here to read previous news coverage.

“Thanks to the coordinated efforts of Sandy Township police, PSP Clearfield, PSP DuBois and DuBois City police, Smeal was apprehended without incident,” said Sayers.

“We have an excellent law enforcement community in Clearfield County that work as a team to help ensure the safety of our citizens.”

Smeal is currently being housed in the Clearfield County Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing.