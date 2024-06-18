State College, PA – The Downtown State College Improvement (DSCID), a Neighborhood Improvement District representing over 350 participating businesses in Downtown State College, will host the second Sips and Sounds, an outdoor food and drink festival on Friday, June 28 from 4-8pm at Sidney Friedman Park.

Sips and Sounds Downtown will feature craft beverage makers from the Central Pennsylvania Tasting Trail vendors including Antifragile Brewing Co., 814 Cider Works, Axemann Brewery, University Wine Company to name a few. Event-goers will enjoy upbeat music by local musicians while sampling tasty fare provided by area food vendors, including Juana’s, Savory Station, El Jefe’s, Belle Springs and so many more. Many non-alcoholic drink options will be available from various vendors including Happy Valley Nomadic Spirits and Moody Culture Kombucha.

Sips & Sounds is looking for volunteers for the event, the event would not be possible without help from our generous community. Please consider volunteering, you can sign up here!

The DSCID would like to thank the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and the Centre County Board of Commissioners who provided funding to make this free all-age event possible. The annual event will kick off summer in State College, with the festival occurring the Friday before the inaugural Ironman 70.3 Happy Valley on Sunday and the Central PA 4th Fest on Thursday.

Lee Anne Jeffries, Executive Director of the Downtown State College Improvement District, is looking forward to seeing the community at this festive event. “We invite you to join us for a unique and lively summertime adventure in Downtown State College!”

The Downtown State College Improvement District is committed to supporting local businesses by encouraging residents and visitors to enjoy the dynamic and exciting atmosphere that can be found Downtown. The DSCID is devoted to enhancing the value and vitality of its neighborhood so that it continues to be the premier business, cultural and; entertainment destination in Centre County. To learn more about the Sips and Sounds Downtown festival, please contact Executive Director Lee Anne Jeffries at 814-238-7004 or visit our event page for more information or our Facebook page.