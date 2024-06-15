Robert “Bob” F. Pinchot, 86, of DuBois, passed from this world on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at Christ the King Manor in DuBois. He was a devoted and loving husband to Joyce Pinchot for nearly 65 years. Born January 30, 1938, in Sykesville, PA he was the son of the late Steve and Margaret Pinchot. After graduating from Brady Township …

