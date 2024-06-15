PENFIELD – Multiple upcoming programs have been planned at Parker Dam State Park, beginning June 20.

Thursday, June 20

Frisbee Golf—Park History

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – First Tee in front of park office

Our temporary Frisbee (not Disc) Golf nine-hole course will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Stop in the park office to get your score cards and to borrow a Frisbee. Each tee has a bit of information about the park’s history, so you can learn as you play through.

Friday, June 21

Full Moon and More

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

Tonight is a full moon. Learn the arrangements that make this possible, along with how eclipses work, moon phases, and so on.

Saturday, June 22

Salamander Search

4 p.m. – meet in front of park office

Join the park intern on a search for salamanders. Learn about their habitats, their needs, and how to identify local salamanders on this short hike.

Race Against Time

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

Some salamanders and frogs are indeed in a race against time. They have to get through their early life cycle before their habitat – vernal pools – disappear for the year. Learn some of the details with this short video.

Sunday, June 23

Tea & Talk

7 p.m. – Beach House Steps

Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk is, as always, whatever you want to talk about concerning the park. Come prepared with a topic or three.

You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks Web site at www.visitPAparks.com , and clicking on “Events Calendar.”

Access for People with Disabilities

If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. (Parker Dam State Park Complex: 814-765-0630; parkerdamsp@pa.gov )

With a minimum of one-week notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing may be available for educational programs.