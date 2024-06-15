PENFIELD – Multiple upcoming programs have been planned at Parker Dam State Park, beginning June 20.
Thursday, June 20
Frisbee Golf—Park History
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – First Tee in front of park office
Our temporary Frisbee (not Disc) Golf nine-hole course will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Stop in the park office to get your score cards and to borrow a Frisbee. Each tee has a bit of information about the park’s history, so you can learn as you play through.
Friday, June 21
Full Moon and More
8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater
Tonight is a full moon. Learn the arrangements that make this possible, along with how eclipses work, moon phases, and so on.
Saturday, June 22
Salamander Search
4 p.m. – meet in front of park office
Join the park intern on a search for salamanders. Learn about their habitats, their needs, and how to identify local salamanders on this short hike.
Race Against Time
8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater
Some salamanders and frogs are indeed in a race against time. They have to get through their early life cycle before their habitat – vernal pools – disappear for the year. Learn some of the details with this short video.
Sunday, June 23
Tea & Talk
7 p.m. – Beach House Steps
Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk is, as always, whatever you want to talk about concerning the park. Come prepared with a topic or three.
You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks Web site at www.visitPAparks.com, and clicking on “Events Calendar.”
Access for People with Disabilities
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. (Parker Dam State Park Complex: 814-765-0630; parkerdamsp@pa.gov)
With a minimum of one-week notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing may be available for educational programs.