James Augustine “Jim” Fiscus, 92, of Moon Township, formerly of Clarion, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Apple Blossom Senior Care Facility, following a short period of declining health. Jim is survived by the former Barbara Ann Wolbert, to whom he was bound in the holy sacrament of marriage on August 29, 1959, at Saint Joseph …

