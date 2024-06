Jack E. Boydte, age 76 of DuBois, PA died Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at his home. Born on June 8, 1948, in Belleville, IL, he was the son of the late Willard Boydte and Kathleen (Bann) Boydte Tribout. On September 27, 1975, he married his wife of 49 years, Sherry F. (Frei) Boydte. She survives. Jack was a veteran of …

