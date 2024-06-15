Dorothy Jean Reed, born on November 15, 1949, a former Ridge Road Kersey, PA resident, peacefully passed away surrounded by family and loved ones on June 13, 2024. She was the beloved daughter of the late Robert Cowan and Elizabeth Cowan (Milliron). Dorothy is now reunited with her cherished husband, the late Willam Reed, with whom she shared over 50 …

