Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.
|Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office
Contact: 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159
|Joshua B. Baize
|Bench Warrant
|Jose L. Balleza
|Bench Warrant
|Christina A. Bennett
|Bench Warrant
|Raymond W. Bloom
|Bench Warrant
|Christian R. Confer
|Bench Warrant
|Roger C. Delsman
|Bench Warrant
|William J. Devaney Jr.
|Bench Warrant
|Randy G. Dickey
|Bench Warrant
|Wilma R. Frank
|Bench Warrant
|Travis P. Heiberger
|Bench Warrant
|Gerald S. Hertlein
|Bench Warrant
|Aubrie Howard
|Bench Warrant
|Dolri A. Hupfer-Pounds
|Bench Warrant
|Tyler M. Joseph
|Bench Warrant
|Jeremy M. Kennedy
|Bench Warrant
|David K. Kinley
|Bench Warrant
|Aylissa E. Koffman
|Bench Warrant
|William E. Krause Jr.
|Bench Warrant
|Louise Lamboy
|Bench Warrant
|Gregory L. Martell Jr.
|Bench Warrant
|William R. McDonough Jr.
|Bench Warrant
|Aric J. Palmer
|Bench Warrant
|Michael J. Riggleman
|Bench Warrant
|Richard B. Schilling II
|Bench Warrant
|Brandon W. Schillings
|Bench Warrant
|Daniel W. Skiver
|Bench Warrant
|Tyler J. Smith
|Bench Warrant
|Kail G. Snyder
|Bench Warrant
|Lesley W. Steiner Jr.
|Bench Warrant
|Cody Stephenson
|Bench Warrant
|Jadus Stubbs
|Bench Warrant
|Virgil Summers
|Bench Warrant
|Ryan J. Wells
|Bench Warrant
|Kylie Whitaker-Maines
|Bench Warrant
|Robert W. Whittington
|Bench Warrant
|Durvin J. Wick
|Bench Warrant
|Alphonso N. Williams
|Bench Warrant