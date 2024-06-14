Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.

Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office

Contact: 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159

Joshua B. Baize Bench Warrant Jose L. Balleza Bench Warrant Christina A. Bennett Bench Warrant Raymond W. Bloom Bench Warrant Christian R. Confer Bench Warrant Roger C. Delsman Bench Warrant William J. Devaney Jr. Bench Warrant Randy G. Dickey Bench Warrant Wilma R. Frank Bench Warrant Travis P. Heiberger Bench Warrant Gerald S. Hertlein Bench Warrant Aubrie Howard Bench Warrant Dolri A. Hupfer-Pounds Bench Warrant Tyler M. Joseph Bench Warrant Jeremy M. Kennedy Bench Warrant David K. Kinley Bench Warrant Aylissa E. Koffman Bench Warrant William E. Krause Jr. Bench Warrant Louise Lamboy Bench Warrant Gregory L. Martell Jr. Bench Warrant William R. McDonough Jr. Bench Warrant Aric J. Palmer Bench Warrant Michael J. Riggleman Bench Warrant Richard B. Schilling II Bench Warrant Brandon W. Schillings Bench Warrant Daniel W. Skiver Bench Warrant Tyler J. Smith Bench Warrant Kail G. Snyder Bench Warrant Lesley W. Steiner Jr. Bench Warrant Cody Stephenson Bench Warrant Jadus Stubbs Bench Warrant Virgil Summers Bench Warrant Ryan J. Wells Bench Warrant Kylie Whitaker-Maines Bench Warrant Robert W. Whittington Bench Warrant Durvin J. Wick Bench Warrant Alphonso N. Williams Bench Warrant