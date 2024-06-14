The Clearfield County Charitable Foundation, along with scholarship committees representing over 35 named scholarship funds, announce scholarship awards totaling over $80,000 to 2024 graduates from schools across Clearfield County and surrounding counties. The 2024 total dollar amount awarded is double what was awarded just 2 years ago.

Charitable Foundation Board of Directors Chairman John G. Jeb Soult Jr. said “We appreciate the generosity of all individuals, families and organizations that have established scholarship funds with the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation. The ongoing commitment by the people associated with our scholarship funds represents a great investment in the future of every scholarship recipient”. CCCF Executive Director Mark McCracken added “We congratulate the scholarship committee members for their work in reviewing all the applications and the selection of some very impressive students to receive scholarship awards this year”.

For 2024, the following scholarships were presented for the first time: BE THE KINDNESS FUND IN MEMORY OF WESTIN CANTOLINA to Lincoln Hoover – CCCTC, EVELYN CZARNECKI-VERBEKE MEMORIAL NURSING SCHOLARSHIP to Lucy G. Billotte and Tracy Zhu – Clearfield Area High School and the SHIRLEY ANN MCKEE MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP to Conner Howell – Curwensville High School and Isaac Michael – Clearfield Area High School.

The Clearfield County Charitable Foundation Board of Directors and members of the various scholarship committees are pleased to announce these Class of 2024 graduates as recipients of the following scholarships:

ARDELL BRESSLER MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP to Adelyn Ruiz – Clearfield Area High School, ARNOLD AND ETHEL CAMERON MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP to Warren Diethrick – CCCTC and Cole Brooks – 2nd Year at Penn State Dubois,

AVA EVANS MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP to Ethan Sorbera – Clearfield Area High School, BOB E. DAY MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP to Evan Forcey – Clearfield Area High School, CLEARFIELD HS CLASS OF 62 SCHOLARSHIP to Isaac Putt and Nadia Libreatori – Clearfield Area High School, CLEARFIELD HS CLASS OF 72 SCHOLARSHIP to Benjamin Wriglesworth – Clearfield Area High School, CLEARFIELD HS CLASS OF 75 SCHOLARSHIP to Elijah Fox, Alexandra Miller, Peyton Norris and Olivia Rowles – Clearfield Area High School, CUNNINGHAM SCHOLARSHIP FUND to Alayna Winters – Clearfield Area High School, DUBOIS ROTARY CLUB SCHOLARSHIPS to Dominic Vizza, Noah Sawtelle, Baylee Spinda, Charlie Nixon, Maria Buskirk, Shelby Laukitis, Sydney Peace – DuBois Area High School AND Brady Snyder, Lauren Davidson, Connor Siple – DuBois Central Catholic, EILEEN C. WITHEY MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP to Riley Smith – Curwensville High School, GERALD READ MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP to Warren Diethrick and Nicholas Vaow – Clearfield Area High School, GOLDEN BISON ALUMNI ASSOCIATION SCHOLARSHIP to Isaac Putt, Nadia Libreatori, Isabella Walls, Carter Chamberlain – Clearfield Area High School

HARRY W. ROWLES ENDOWMENT – PRESENTED BY GOLDEN BISON ALUMNI ASSOCIATION to Olivia Bailey, Anthony Lopez, Adelyn Ruiz – Clearfield Area High School, JANET MCCRACKEN HANSARD MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP to Nadia Libreatori – Clearfield Area High School, JOSEPH AND MARY MCFARLAND BISHOP SCHOLARSHIP to Lauren Davidson – DCC and Nicholas Vaow – Clearfield Area High School, KENNETH MCMILLEN SWIMMING SCHOLARSHIP to Nicholas Vaow – Clearfield Area High School, MARSHA NOVEY MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP to Danielle Cline and Nicholas Vaow – Clearfield Area High School, MEGHAN DEININGER MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP to Dorothy Bailor – CCCTC, REITZ THEATER PERFORMING ARTS SCHOLARSHIP to Madalyn Rhodes – DuBois Area High School, SCOTT BEERS MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP to Kiersten McGarry, Calli Manno, Dorothy Bailor and Wyatt Schwiderske – CCCTC, SHIRLEY ROWLES MILLER MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP to Savannah Carfley – Curwensville High School, TAYLOR HARPSTER/T-HARP MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP to Haylee Wood and Khendyl Sharrer – Philipsburg Osceola High School

The CLEARFIELD EDUCATION FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIPS are as follows: BELIN FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP to Madison Lumadue, Jacob Lukehart, Mary Jo Brobeck and Hailee Irwin CNB BANK SCHOLARSHIP to Kendra Lewis and Madison Nelson JUDITH PEALE-STRATTON MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP to Kellie Ann Jackson, Hayley Wooster, Lydia Zuccolotto, Chloe Eamigh, Olivia Sager and Alexa Lockett, JUDITH RILEY HALE MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP to Tabitha Gallaher KURTZ BROS SCHOLARSHIP to Khendyl Sharrer, Frank Visnofsky III, Jacob Lenhart and Allivia Pierce MID PENN BANK SCHOLARSHIP to Mary Jo Brobeck and Hailee Irwin PENN HIGHLANDS SCHOLARSHIPS to Jem Therasme, Morgan Glace, Kendra Smith and Chloe Sarver WOODWARD PHARMACY and CITY DRUGS EDUCATIONAL SCHOLARSHIP to Tabitha Gallaher.

Anyone interested in donating to any of the scholarship funds listed can visit www.clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org to donate by credit card or by check made payable to “Clearfield County Charitable Foundation” with the name of the scholarship fund written in the MEMO line mailed to Clearfield County Charitable Foundation, PO Box 1442, Clearfield PA 16830.