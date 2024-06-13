DuBOIS, Pa. — Penn State recently announced its list of academic promotions for tenured, tenure-line and non-tenure-line faculty members across all campuses, effective July 1, 2024.

The following faculty members at Penn State DuBois have received the following promotions:

Amy Fatula promoted to associate teaching professor, occupational therapy

Amila Madiligama promoted to associate teaching professor, physics

Evelyn Nyadwera promoted to professor, business and economics

Ramakrishnan Rajagopalan promoted to professor, engineering

Sarah Pierotti, assistant professor of human development and family studies, also has successfully completed her fourth-year promotion and tenure review process.

“I would like to congratulate each of these faculty members on their promotions,” said Jungwoo Ryoo, chancellor and chief academic officer at Penn State DuBois. “I would also like to thank them for the impact that they are having on our students. Their experiences, expertise and dedication to academia are true examples of what Penn State stands for. The impact of all our faculty members cannot be overstated.”