Paul Andrew Casper Bing, 85, of Maple Hts, OH, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2024, while a resident at The Kensington at Anna Marie in Aurora, OH. He was born on August 14, 1938, to the late Paul Henry and Marguerite (Seitz) Bing in Sandusky, OH. He married Ruth Ann Brown on November 2, 1968, in Mayfield Village, OH. …

