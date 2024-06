HARRISBURG – State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R-35) and Rep. Mike Armanini (R-75) invite area seniors to their annual Senior Expo this Friday.

The expo will be held June 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the DuBois Mall, 5522 Shaffer Rd., in DuBois.

Admission is free and the expo will include door prizes, health screenings and educational seminars. Exhibitors from government agencies and senior citizen organizations will be on hand.