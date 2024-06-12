HARRISBURG – Residents who have not yet replaced their damaged or faded license plates will be able to do so for free at one of two replacement events, said Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35).

License plates are considered damaged if they are peeling, blistering, discolored, or have a loss of reflectivity, and are unreadable from 50 feet away. Police will be present at the events to determine if license plates must be replaced and to help with appropriate paperwork. This is a free service.

The license plate replacement events are scheduled for the following dates:

Thursday, June 13, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

DuBois Police Department

16 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois

Enter W. Scribner Ave. from North Jared Street

Friday, June 14, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Philipsburg–Osceola Senior High School

502 Philips Street, Philipsburg

Once submitted to PennDOT, the replacement license plate with the same design and new number will arrive by mail to the vehicle owner’s home address. PennDOT only allows a person to keep the same registration number if their license plate was personalized at the outset, or if they pay an extra fee.