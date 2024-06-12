Gregory S. Shumaker, 59, of Hawthorn passed away Sunday evening, June 9, 2024, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville. Born June 19, 1964, in Punxsutawney, he was the son of the late Larry E. and Sandra L. (Coon) Shumaker. Greg worked as a carpenter for Union Carpenter Local #432 and was a member of the Hawthorn Lion’s Club. He enjoyed …

