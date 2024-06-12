Catherine M. (Izzi) Swartz, age 88, of Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer on Friday, June 7, 2024, at the Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville, PA. She was born on April 1, 1936, in New Bethlehem, PA, to the late Michael and Irene (Carvillano) Izzi. Catherine graduated from New Bethlehem High School in New …

