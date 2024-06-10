PENFIELD – Multiple programs have been planned at Parker Dam State Park, beginning June 13.

Thursday, June 13

Kayaking 101

10 a.m. — meet at the beach house

Pre-register if using park kayak

Learn how to safely get into a kayak, how to move them forwards, backwards, turn, stop, sideways, and so on, as well as how to safely get out of one. Ages 12 and up (may be able to take younger participants in tandem kayak—as available). Please pre-register if you need to use one of the park’s kayaks by calling the park office at 814-765-0630.

Friday, June 14

Forests & Fungi

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

Much is being brought to light about how our forests depend on fungi, and how fungi depend on forests. Learn about some of these interactions during this program, and just how important fungi are to our own survival.

Saturday, June 15

Kick Stick, Knee Tag

3 p.m. – Beach

Before electronics, before organized sports, kids entertained themselves with interactive social games. Come try your hand, or foot, at a couple of them.

Fungi: Pennsylvania’s

Hidden Treasures

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

This short video will inform you about our hidden treasures – fungi. Without them, our forests, plants, and the wildlife that use them, would not be here. Learn just how important and vital our fungi are to us all.

Sunday, June 16

Tea & Talk

7 p.m. – Beach House Steps

Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk is, as always, whatever you want to talk about concerning the park. Come prepared with a topic or three.

You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks Web site at www.visitPAparks.com , and clicking on “Events Calendar.”

Access for People with Disabilities

If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. (Parker Dam State Park Complex: 814-765-0630; parkerdamsp@pa.gov )

With a minimum of one-week notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing may be available for educational programs.