CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced the following schedule of maintenance activities in Clearfield County for the week of June 10.

PennDOT performs year-round maintenance in its mission to provide a safe, efficient transportation system, and the scope of work in Clearfield County for the coming week is as follows:

Base Repair:

Route 53 from Empire Road to Jones Lane in Morris Township North of Philipsburg. Monday, June 10. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Route 1009 (Empire Road/Deer Creek Road/Pardee Road) between Old Turnpike Road and Fawn Lane in Morris Township. Tuesday, June 11. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Base repair is intended to repair fatigue cracked, potholed or distorted pavement sections and restore the structural integrity of the pavement. All distressed material within the area, including the material beneath the asphalt, is removed and replaced with sound material. The new material is then compacted before being overlayed with new asphalt. Base repair extends the service life of good and fair roads and provides a smooth, safe ride for motorists.

Manual Patching

Route 2039 (Cooper Road/Grassflat Avenue) in Cooper Township between Route 53 and Reservoir Road. Wednesday, June 12, through Friday, June 14. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Most permanent pothole patching is completed in the spring/summer when temperatures stay consistently above freezing. If maintenance crews were not repairing potholes, the road surface would break up further and require more expensive corrective measures.

Pipe Replacing & Cleaning

Route 410 (Main Street/Troutville Road) through Troutville, between McGees Mills Road and Mine Road. Monday, June 10, through Friday, June 14. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Route 4009 (Highland Steet Extension) from Route 219 through Brady and Sandy townships to the City of DuBois. Monday, June 10, through Friday, June 14. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Route 286 (Dowlers Road) in Burnside Township between the Indiana-Clearfield County line and Route 219. Monday, June 10, through Friday, June 14. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Route 219 (Main Street) from Second Street in Burnside to Route 286 (Dowlers Road). Monday, June 10, through Friday, June 14. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Route 3024 (Cush Creek Road) in Burnside Township between the Indiana-Clearfield County line and Route 286. Monday, June 10, through Friday, June 14. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Route 3012 (Market Street) in Beccaria Township. Monday, June 10, and Tuesday, June 11. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Route 3019 (Union Street) in Coalport from Market Street to Route 53. Monday, June 10, and Tuesday, June 11. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Route 453 (Janesville Pike) for one mile before Tipton Road. Tuesday, June 11, through Friday, June 14. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Pipe replacement and cleaning are essential in maintaining water flow around state roadways. Controlling water flow is one of the most important aspects of maintaining pavements. Uncontrolled water flow will damage both the pavement surface and the area under the pavement, which causes deterioration across the length of the pipe.

Shoulder Maintenance

Route 2051 (Elizabeth Street/Curtin Street) from Sarah Street in Osceola Mills to Ole Valley Road in Boggs Township. Monday, June 10, through Friday, June 14. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Route 2019 (Centre Road/Six Mile Road) between Osceola Mills and Philipsburg in Decatur Township. Monday, June 10, through Friday, June 14. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Route 2018 (Copelin Road) from Six Mile Road in Decatur Township to Decatur Street in Chester Hill. Monday, June 10, through Friday, June 14. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Route 2017 from Ashland to Coal Run Road to Gearhartville Road in Decatur Township. Monday, June 10, through Friday, June 14. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Route 2016 (Blue Spruce Road/Decatur Street) from Six Mile Road to Chester Hill Borough. Monday, June 10, through Friday, June 14. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Shoulder cutting removes excess material and debris from unpaved shoulder areas. Shoulder grading involves the shaping and stabilizing of those same areas. Both operations improve drainage, allow water to leave the roadway, and eliminate shoulder drop-offs. These are crucial highway maintenance operations because when drainage systems do not function properly, water collects on the road, weakens pavement, accelerates the formation of potholes, and creates the potential for icing conditions in the winter months.

Vegetation Management

Route 2007 (Sterling Avenue/Swoope Street) from Route 53 to Brisbin Street in Brisbin. Monday, June 10, through Friday, June 14. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Mowing, herbicide spraying, and selected tree thinning help maintain a safe roadway free of obstructing vegetation, improving visibility to spot signage, traffic control devices, and other motorists, bicyclists, pedestrians, and animals approaching the road. Additionally, a well-maintained roadside can improve drainage and prolong the life of the roadway.

Sweeping utilizes a mechanical broom attachment on a piece of mobile highway equipment used to remove loose debris from the roadway, improving safety and surface traction for motorists.

This schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions, emergencies, or other unforeseen interruptions.

