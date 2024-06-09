CLEARFIELD – Students at the Clearfield County Career & Technology Center (CCCTC) recently earned dual enrollment credits through Pennsylvania College of Technology with Jon Dale, CCCTC heating, ventilation, air-conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) instructor.

Pennsylvania College of Technology credits are transferable to any college, there is no cost to students and they offer a yearly scholarship for students attending their school.

The Clearfield County Career and Technology Center is proud to highlight the talents and accomplishments of its students.

For more information about the CCCTC and its programs, please visit at www.ccctc.edu.

Pictured, from left, are: Jon Dale, CCCTC HVACR instructor; Lance Weakland, Moshannon Valley; Elijah Quick, Clearfield; and Derrick Mikesell, Clearfield.