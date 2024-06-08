Marion Leroy Estes, Jr., Age 69 of DuBois, PA died Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Specialty Select Hospital in Johnstown, PA. Born on March 31, 1955, in Elizabeth, New Jersey, he was the son of Marion L. and Doris (Davis) Estes, Sr. His father preceded him in death and his mother survives and lives in Allentown, PA. On August 29, …

The post Marion Leroy Estes, Jr. appeared first on exploreJefferson.