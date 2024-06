Janice Rae Hoover, 88, Falls Creek, was called to heaven on Thursday, June 6, 2024. Born April 6, 1936, at home in Smithtown, she was the daughter of the late William and Ruby (Wells) Smith. Jan was a homemaker. In her early adult years, Jan spent most of her time caring for her family. As she grew older, she found …

