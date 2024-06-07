Margaret A. “Peg” Ragley, 84, of Punxsutawney, died Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at Christ the King Manor in DuBois. She was born August 5, 1939, in Punxsutawney, a daughter of the late Ann Mae (Scholl) and Stanton Joseph Ragley. Peg graduated from SSCD High School and furthered her education at Mercyhurst College. After graduation, she moved to Cleveland, OH, and …

