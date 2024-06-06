L&I’s Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) Internship Program offers students with disabilities the opportunity to gain valuable work experience and skills to support their career goals
The post Shapiro Administration Welcomes 25 College Students With Disabilities for Summer Internship Program appeared first on exploreJefferson.
Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/state-news/2024/06/06/shapiro-administration-welcomes-25-college-students-with-disabilities-for-summer-internship-program-147223/