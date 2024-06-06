OLIVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Punxsutawney woman was arrested for reportedly firing a shot during an argument at a residence in Oliver Township.

According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 50-year-old Diane Louise Phillips, of Punxsutawney, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on June 3.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Punxsutawney were notified of a 9-1-1 hang-up call around 8:26 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, from a residence on Reitz Road, in Oliver Township, Jefferson County.

Shortly thereafter, troopers made contact via telephone with a known victim, who reported Diane Phillips had just fired a single bullet inside their shared residence with two individuals present, the complaint states.

Troopers arrived on the scene and took Phillips into custody without incident, the complaint notes.

During a search, Phillips was in possession of a Ruger SR 40 handgun, which was loaded with live ammunition in the magazine and chamber, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, in an interview with police, a known witness reported they were in the garage with the victims when Phillips shot the handgun inside the residence. The witness was approximately 10 to 15 feet away from Phillips when she fired the gun and could see her shooting, the complaint notes.

Troopers then interviewed Phillips who admitted to shooting a single round from her Ruger handgun. She reported the victims were inside the garage, which is directly connected to the residence, and she could see them when she fired the gun. She said she intended to scare the victims by shooting the gun because they were drunk, and she was upset with them, according to the complaint.

Phillips admitted she was arguing throughout the day with the victims due to their repetitive alcohol use and other family-related issues, the complaint notes.

Phillips was arraigned at 8:55 a.m. on Monday, June 3, on the following charges in front of Judge Mizerock:

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

She is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

Although a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, June 4; court documents have not been updated as of Wednesday, June 5.