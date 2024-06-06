BROOKVILLE – The Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the grand re-opening of Culligan Water under new management, featuring exciting renovations and special promotions.

The revamped Culligan Water facility is now open and ready to continue providing high-quality water solutions to the Brookville community.

Join on Friday, June 21 for a special ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:45 a.m., marking the official re-opening of Culligan Water.

Immediately following the ceremony, a tour of the facility will begin at 11 a.m., offering a firsthand look at the enhanced exterior and improved services designed to better meet the needs of customers.

To celebrate this milestone, La Vita Bella Pizza, a popular local food truck, will be serving delicious pizza from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

It’s a perfect opportunity to enjoy great food while exploring the latest promotions and services Culligan Water has to offer.

Under new management, Culligan Water is dedicated to improving the quality of drinking water for the community.

The Chamber invites you to stop by and learn more about the innovative solutions and current promotions aimed at ensuring your water is as pure and healthy as possible.

“We are excited to see Culligan Water take this step forward under new management,” said Jamie Popson, executive director of the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce.

“The renovations and renewed commitment to quality service will undoubtedly benefit our community.”

Culligan Water is at 992 Route 28, Brookville, PA (located just off I-80 Exit 81 Hazen). For more information on this and other events happening in the Brookville Area, visit the Web site www.BrookvilleChamber.com.