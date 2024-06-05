CLEARFIELD – The Lawrence Township supervisors on Tuesday night addressed a funding issue involving a local cemetery.

Gigi Gearhart, president of the Historic Crown Crest Cemetery board, was present with some good news to share with the township.

The HCCC board, although it hasn’t received paperwork, was notified that the cemetery is officially a 501(c) non-profit organization.

It had been awaiting approval for the last couple of years.

Then, Gearhart addressed the township, which had funds raised for the cemetery prior to its most-recent purchase.

She sought to have those funds released in order to complete some much-needed improvements to the buildings and grounds.

Supervisor Randy Powell advised the planned improvements were more perpetual needs.

Gearhart questioned why it had to be a different release of funding when the donatioins were from the community for the cemetery’s needs.

“We have done everything right on our end, and still need to have things accomplished,” she said.

Gearhart noted that the cemetery is presently unable to sell burial plots as it doesn’t have enough funds in the event a return would become necessary.

When asked by Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner about the projected costs and shortfall, Gearhart estimated $25,000, saying they only had about half of that amount.

Powell was not against the release of the funds raised but questioned whether or not they would be used appropriately.

Later, Ruffner sought to release the amount requested plus an additional 75 percent.

“I think this is a decent compromise, he said, adding they will set up a perpetual account so the raised funds can be used by the cemetery in different ways.

This did not seem to appease Gearhart.

“I don’t think the people who gave you that money did so for you to sit on it.”

She said these funds were raised under different ownership and the cemetery has since changed hands twice. Yet, the funds still haven’t been released.

Following discussion, the supervisors voted 2-1 to release the funds, with Supervisor Scott Way the lone opposing vote.

Former township secretary Barbara Shaffner also took the floor. She said the township auditor never questioned her when it came to her overtime.

She said for some time, she was doing multiple jobs outside of her secretary position for the township.

But, when the timesheets in question were given, she said there was no description of her job needed on the timesheets.

Powell confirmed that was accurate, and Shaffner continued because the audit was still being done.

She only had one request of the supervisors. “All I ask is that you stop the audit, or have me removed from it.”

No action was taken, however.