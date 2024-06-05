DUBOIS – It’s celebration time.

DuBois Little League will celebrate 75 years Saturday, June 8, from 12 p.m. – dark, at the city park and ball fields.

There will be fun and games, a chance to dunk the league president, a homerun derby for DuBois little league players and fireworks.

The homerun derby is open to players ages 9 – 12, with the softball derby at 5 p.m. and the baseball derby at 6 p.m.

The Top 4 hitters from each derby will have the chance to advance to the next competition and then qualify for the finals to be held in Williamsport, Pa., at a later date.

All participants are required to complete a participant release form that must be signed by a legal guardian.

For more information and to sign up, please visit: https://littleleaguehomerunderby.com/participant-release-form/.

June 13, 1949 marked the official grand opening of the DuBois Little League Field, according to league historical information.

On Sept. 20, 1948, the DuBois Junior League Baseball was founded by A.P. Way, a local assemblyman and theater magnate who was considered the initiator and founder of the organization and named its honorary president.

At the first board meeting, the league officially changed its name to DuBois Little League Baseball. Dr. Getto was elected as the first president of the DuBois Little League.

On April 8, 1949, DuBois became the first community in northwestern Pennsylvania to become affiliated with Little League Baseball. The four original teams were; B.F. Goodrich, DuBois Rehabilitation, DuBois-Pittsburgh Company and the Service Clubs (Lions, Rotary and Kiwanis).

The first four managers/coaches were Hugh Calvert, Chay Rogers, Hugh “Cut” Daugherty and Melvin “Booby” Wray. The first tryouts were held in May of 1949.

Tryouts lasted two weeks as 335 boys competed for 72 openings. Those not selected were placed in the playground league. Opening day was June 13, 1949.

The local fire departments led a parade to the park. There were over 1,500 people in attendance for the game opener.

Carl Stotz from Williamsport, founder of Little League, threw the first ceremonial pitch to A.P. Way. Goodrich defeated Rehabilitation, 9-4, in the opening game.

Gene Mikelonis hit two home runs and had five RBIs to pace the winners. He received a case of Pepsi for hitting the first homerun at the new field.

In July, the first All-Star team was selected. Team members included: Don Anthony, Ray Marshall, Don Guthridge, Hal Corp, Ron Seary, Fran Beer, Ed Watson, Tony Check, Don Shaud, Terry Stiteler, Jack Good, Bob Joyce, Richie McNally and Gene Mikelonis.

DuBois lost its first game to Clearfield, 5-3, in nine innings with over 2,000 fans in attendance. The first All-Star win came the next day against Natrona Heights, 8-3.

DuBois All-Star teams have had great success over the years, with several teams winning the State Championships.

“It’s a great milestone,” expressed Clearfield County Commissioner Tim Winters Tuesday of the league’s 75th anniversary. “And, there’s many more to come.”

The commissioners will make an official proclamation during their voting meeting Tuesday, June 11. It reads:

“The Clearfield County Commissioners recognize youth baseball as an essential part of life in America, [and] Little League baseball promotes teamwork, sportsmanship, responsibility and many other important skills for players as they grow and mature.

“Dubois Little League has been a cornerstone of the community for 75 years. During that time, many thousands of players, coaches, umpires and volunteers have worked together to make Dubois Little League the great organization it is today.

“DuBois has become a destination for youth baseball and softball tournaments, and DuBois Little League has played a vital role in promoting and assisting with those tournaments and events.

“The Clearfield County Commissioners recognize and congratulate the DuBois Little League for 75 successful years, [and] feel certain you will have many more decades of service to the youth of the DuBois area to come.”