Patients who have appointments with providers in the Penn Highlands Center of Excellence in DuBois now are able to securely complete some of their intake forms prior to their visit using MyCheckIn.

Plus, upon arrival for their appointment, they can check-in faster using a Smartphone.

MyCheckIn makes registration easier and smoother by streamlining the process. By enabling patients to complete some intake forms prior to their visit, it saves time when they arrive for their appointments.

People can complete or review their personal intake forms at their convenience. They can use a computer, tablet or Smartphone and any browser in the comfort of their home or while on the go.

Upon arrival for their appointment, patients use their Smartphone’s camera to scan the QR code in the provider’s Registration Area or Waiting Room. By following the directions provided, the office staff will be notified that the patient has arrived for the visit.

Patients who do not have a Smartphone can still complete the intake forms online at home using a computer or tablet. When they arrive at the provider’s office, they simply alert the staff that they have arrived.

While MyCheckIn is currently only available for providers and services in the Penn Highlands Center of Excellence, it will be introduced throughout the health system with additional functionality at a later date.

Look for MyCheckIn to be introduced in the next phase at Penn Highlands State College.