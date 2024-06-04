RIDGWAY – The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission announces it is hosting a free webinar on cybersecurity this month through the North Central Partnership for Regional Economic Performance.

Nate Rogers from Omnis Technologies in Lewis Run will discuss cybersecurity and what companies can do to protect their data from cyber attacks. The event is being held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 17 and is planned to last one hour.

The webinar will focus on investing in ongoing training and research to help businesses stay ahead of emerging threats, creating personalized security strategies to address challenges, and providing businesses with all the relevant industry standards and regulations.

To register, e-mail Mikala Biondi at mbiondi@ncentral.com.