BROOKVILLE – The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is pleased to announce its Good Ole Summertime Photo Contest.

The Good Ole Summertime photo contest runs from July through September 2024.

Finalists’ photos for the contest period will be posted online with the four entries receiving the most votes winning the following cash prizes: first-place $100, second-place $75, third-place $50 and fourth-place $25.

To enter complete the entry form and upload your photos at VisitPAGO.com/contest. The only requirements are that the photo meet the photo contest theme and must be taken in Cameron, Elk or Forest counties.

“Our photo contests are very popular with travelers and locals alike. This contest gives people the chance to show off their photos highlighting the natural beauty, people, places, and events of the region during Summer,” states John Straitiff, executive director, Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau.

The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is a membership-based travel promotion organization serving as the designated Tourism Promotion Agency for three counties in Northwest Pennsylvania: Cameron, Elk and Forest.

The mission of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is to design and implement marketing strategies/programs with the specific intent of increasing overnight travel-related expenditures and awareness of the region as the perfect outdoor adventure and vacation destination.