CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Education Association recently held a fundraiser to benefit eight local organizations that support students and their families in the Clearfield Area School District.

Called Casual for a Cause, the fundraiser invited Clearfield Area School District faculty, staff and administrators to contribute to each cause in exchange for dressing casually one Friday a month during the school year.

The event raised $8,720, which was divided among the eight local organizations. The fundraiser was coordinated by the CEA Community Outreach Committee.

Shown at the $1,140 check presentation are, from left: Bethany Baughman, CEA member; Alyssa Hammond of the SPCA; and Tristan McGuire, CEA member.