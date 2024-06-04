C. Jane Condron (McGee), 88, of Haddam Neck Road, East Hampton CT died peacefully at Chestelm Health & Rehab Center in Moodus CT on Monday May 27, 2024. Jane had been a Chestelm resident since early 2021. Jane was born in the small town of Timblin in western PA. Her parents were Telford and Blanche (Stiffler) McGee. She attended Dayton …

