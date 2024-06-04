(StatePoint) As you navigate the demands of modern life, it’s empowering to know that your living spaces can keep up. Here are five smart home technologies that can help you take control and elevate your home into a sanctuary of modern convenience and elegance.

1. Ovens: With a smart oven, you may be able to limit the incidence of traditional kitchen snafus. For example, the Sharp Smart Convection Wall Oven with Microwave Drawer Oven (SWB3085HS), a combination appliance, features a single simple-to-use, full-color touchscreen control panel. It Works with Alexa to accept voice commands. (Alexa-compatible device sold separately.) You can turn the oven on and off hands-free, keeping the control panel clean. This model is an excellent example of what technological innovation can bring to home cooking—allowing you to choose settings based on popular foods and recipes and giving you the ability to save up to 30 of your favorite menu items and cook times for easier access. Whether you’re a seasoned chef or just starting your culinary journey, a highly functional smart oven can be a game changer in your kitchen.

2. Dishwashers: Who doesn’t love extra help in the kitchen, especially when it comes to cleaning? A smart dishwasher can simplify daily chores. Many smart models can be operated and monitored remotely from your smartphone, so you can receive notifications when the cycle is complete or customize wash settings with the touch of a button to keep cleanup moving along while getting on with other activities. For a modern, eco-friendly kitchen, prioritize energy-efficient features and advanced cleaning technology.

3. Air purifiers: Create a mindful living environment with a Smart Air Purifier like the Plasmacluster 7000 Series KCP110UW Smart Air Purifier and Humidifier by Sharp, which is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to allow voice control. (Assistant devices sold separately.) Monitor your home’s air quality, adjust settings remotely, and even receive notifications when it’s time to replace your air purifier’s filters using the SHARP AIR app.

4. Microwaves: Today’s smart microwave ovens are available in countertop, over-the-range and even Microwave Drawer ovens, which can be installed under the counter or in an island to complement your lifestyle. Simple voice commands like “Alexa, microwave frozen veggies” or “Alexa, defrost 1 pound of ground meat” can revolutionize how you spend your time in the kitchen.

5. Televisions: Thanks to smart televisions, you can elevate your binge-watching sessions and truly immerse yourself in stunning visuals, vibrant colors and seamless streaming experiences from the comfort of your home. Use your voice to find shows, play music, and control smart home devices with a Sharp AQUOS XLED 4K Ultra HD Mini LED Google TV. With personalized watchlists and profiles, everyone’s experience can be customized for them. Another option is a Sharp Roku TV OLED 4K Ultra HD television, which works with popular voice assistants, making it a perfect fit for any smart home.

“Embracing the future of smart living can save you time, energy and hassle. From the kitchen to the living room, let smart devices seamlessly integrate into your daily routine,” says Peter Weedfald, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Sharp Home Electronics Company of America.