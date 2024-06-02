The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced the following schedule of maintenance activities in Clearfield County the week of June 3. PennDOT performs year-round maintenance in its mission to provide a safe, efficient transportation system, and the scope of work in Clearfield County for the coming week is as follows:

Base Repair:

Route 2039 (Knox Run Road/Reservoir Road/Grassflat Avenue/Cooper Avenue) in Cooper Township from Maple Street to Route 53. Monday, June 3. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Route 53 (Philipsburg Area Highway/Allport to Kylertown Highway) between Route 322 in Philipsburg and the Interstate 80 bridge. Tuesday, June 4, through Friday, June 7. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Pipe Replacing & Cleaning

Route 410 in Troutville between Fourth Street and Haag Road. Monday, June 3, through Friday, June 7. Traffic control will vary.

Route 4009 (Highland Street) in Brady and Sandy townships between Route 219 and Cummings Road. Tuesday, June 4, through Friday, June 7. Traffic control will vary.

Route 219 (Main Street) in Burnside between Second Street and Route 219. Monday, June 3, through Friday, June 7. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Route 3016 (Byers Road) between Burnside and Ridge Road. Monday, June 3, through Friday, June 7. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Route 286 (Dowlers Road) in Burnside Township between the Indiana-Clearfield County line and Route 219. Monday, June 3, through Friday, June 7. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Route 3005 (St Lawrence Road) in Beccaria Township between Irvona and Queens Lane. Monday, June 3, through Friday, June 7. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Route 3012 (Market Street) in Coalport. Monday, June 3, through Friday, June 7. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Route 3019 (Union Street) in Coalport from Market Street to Route 53. Monday, June 3, through Friday, June 7. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Pipe replacement and cleaning are essential in maintaining water flow around state roadways. Controlling water flow is one of the most important aspects of maintaining pavements. Uncontrolled water flow will damage both the pavement surface and the area under the pavement, which causes deterioration across the length of the pipe.

Shoulder Maintenance

Route 153 (Crooked Sewer Road) from the Henderson intersection to the Glen Richey Highway/Park Avenue intersection near Clearfield. Monday, June 3, through Friday, June 7. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Route 2012 (Turkey Hill Road/Faunce Road/Sanborn Road) between Clark Road and Ashland to Burly Road. Monday, June 3, through Friday, June 7. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Route 2014 (Red Schoolhouse Road/Coal Run Road) from Route 153 near Sanborn to Route 53 near Osceola. Monday, June 3, through Friday, June 7. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Route 2007(Parsonville Road/Ashland road/Morgan Run Road) in Monday, June 3, through Friday, June 7. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Shoulder cutting removes excess material and debris from unpaved shoulder areas. Shoulder grading involves the shaping and stabilizing of those same areas. Both operations improve drainage, allow water to leave the roadway, and eliminate shoulder drop-offs. These are crucial highway maintenance operations because when drainage systems do not function properly, water collects on the road, weakens pavement, accelerates the formation of potholes, and creates the potential for icing conditions in the winter months.

Vegetation Management

Route 53 (Spring Street) between Houtzdale and Osceola Mills. Tuesday, June 4, through Friday, June 7. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control.

Mowing, herbicide spraying, and selected tree thinning help maintain a safe roadway free of obstructing vegetation, improving visibility to spot signage, traffic control devices, and other motorists, bicyclists, pedestrians, and animals approaching the road. Additionally, a well-maintained roadside can improve drainage and prolong the life of the roadway.

This schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions, emergencies, or other unforeseen interruptions.

