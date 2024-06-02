UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — For those interested in the fundamentals of beekeeping or maple syrup production, Penn State Extension is offering a webinar, “Living on a Few Acres: Maple Syrup Production and Beekeeping,” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 13.

This session is designed for the beginning producer or homesteader and for those looking to become more self-sufficient in maple syrup production or beekeeping to extract honey. Participants can learn the techniques and skills that will enable them to begin maple syrup production, beekeeping and honey production.

The “Living on a Few Acres” webinar series covers basic information on how to get started and provides resources with more advanced information for participants to continue pursuing goals or hobbies. Other topics have included vegetable gardening, tree and small fruit production, home food preservation, backyard greenhouses, and other homesteading topics.

Participants must register by 8 p.m. June 13 to receive the link to access the live webinar. A $5 registration fee accompanies the event. Registrants also will receive access to the webinar recording.

More information is available on the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/living-on-a-few-acres-maple-syrup-production-and-beekeeping.