CLEARFIELD COUNTY – The Clearfield County Senior Environment Corps (SEC) is looking for new members or guests who are interested in the environment.

From water quality monitoring to educating the younger generation about being stewards of the planet, members of the Clearfield County SEC have been making an impact. Members are generally 55-plus years in age.

The SEC’s newest endeavor is to help the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in certifying flower plantings as pollinator habitat.

Monthly meetings take place at the Curwensville Community Center on the first Monday of the month at 10 a.m., if not a holiday. Guests are welcome.

For more information, contact President Lyle Millard at 814-935-3490 or e-mail him at Lmillard5584@gmail.com.