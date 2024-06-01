The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced recessed line painting on portions of Interstates 80 and 99 in Centre, Clearfield and Clinton counties will begin June 3. This work will improve visibility of pavement markings and enhance safety for motorists on the highways.

Beginning June 3, painting will begin on Interstate 80 in Centre County between mile markers 158 and 154 Westbound, and mile 154 to 158 Eastbound.

This work will be completed during daylight hours utilizing single-land closure. Motorists are advised to watch for slow moving and stopped vehicles through the entire work zone.

Other locations slated for recessed line painting include:

Centre County:

I-80 between mile markers 170 and 164 Westbound, and 164 and 170 Westbound.

I-99 from mile marker 56 to mile 85 Northbound, and mile marker 85 to 56 Southbound.

Clearfield County:

I-80 from the Eastbound onramp at mile marker 120, for one mile Eastbound.

I-80 Westbound from one mile outside of Clearfield to the Clearfield offramp at Exit 120.

Clinton County:

I-80 between mile markers 194 and 170 Westbound, and between miles 170 and 194 Eastbound.

Parking Lot Paint Company is the contractor on this $2.5 million project. Work at all locations is expected to be completed in August.

