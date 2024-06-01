BROOKVILLE – In April, the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Awards Celebration, a night dedicated to honoring exceptional businesses and community members that strengthen the foundation of the town.

Among the recipients of this year’s awards was Gateway Lodge, named the 2024 Small Business of the Year.

While Gateway Lodge was regrettably unable to attend the ceremony, its dedication to excellence and its positive impact on the area have not gone unnoticed.

Please join the Chamber staff in congratulating the 2024 award recipients:

Large Business – S&T Bank

Small Business – Gateway Lodge

President’s Cup – The Watershed Journal

Dr. Walter Dick Memorial – Lonnie Ishman

As staff reflect on the achievements of the past year, they look forward to continuing to support and celebrate the businesses and individuals who contribute to the prosperity and vitality of the town.

