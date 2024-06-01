MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — State Police have arrested a local man who allegedly seriously injured an elderly man in a home invasion in the Rimersburg area.

State Police in Clarion reported that troopers were dispatched to a residence in Madison Township, Clarion County, after receiving a report of an ongoing assault at approximately 8:25 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21.

The victim, identified as a 78-year-old man, was discovered by the responding troopers and found to have sustained severe bodily harm.

A preliminary investigation revealed that unidentified individual(s) forcibly entered the victim’s home the previous night and attacked him.

According to a report released on Friday, May 31, an investigation determined that 31-year-old Tyler Scott Wyant, of Parker, was involved in this incident.

Wyant was apprehended on Thursday, May 30, and arraigned at 6:00 p.m. on the following charges in front of District Judge Timothy P. Schill:

Burglary — Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1

Conspiracy — Robbery-Inflict Serious Bodily Injury, Felony 1

Conspiracy — Burglary — Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1

Conspiracy — Theft By Unlaw Taking-Movable Prop, Felony 1

Conspiracy — Aggravated Assault — Attempts To Cause Or Causes Bi With Deadly Weapon, Felony 2

Theft By Unlaw Taking-Movable Prop, Felony 2

Robbery-Take Property Fr Other/force, Felony 3

Unable to post $100,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 11, at 11:30 a.m., with Judge Schill presiding.