CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Democratic Committee recently held its monthly meeting at its headquarters in downtown Clearfield, located at 106 N. Second St.

Malcolm Kenyatta, candidate for Pennsylvania Auditor General, attended virtually and spoke with members about his vision for the citizens of Pennsylvania. He believes we deserve a government that works for working families.

A candidate meet-and-greet will be held at the CCDC HQ on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., where voters will have an opportunity to meet Zach Womer, candidate for Congress.

Womer, local to Philipsburg, understands the issues hard-working rural citizens face everyday and promises to meet the challenges of representing every county in the 15th District.

Chair Bob Tubbs encourages voters to use this opportunity to meet Womer and hear about his plan to create a brighter future for our communities.

The CCDC is also partnering with the Jefferson County Democratic Committee to hold a Clearfield/Jefferson Democratic Dinner at Luigi’s Villa in DuBois on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 at 5 p.m.

The event will host state-wide candidates Eugene DePasquale, Malcolm Kenyatta and Erin McClelland. A donation of $50 will include event entry, appetizers, dinner and cash bar.

To obtain a ticket, please e-mail clearfielddemocrats@gmail.com or call 814-205-3451.

Monthly committee meetings are held the third Monday of every month at 7 p.m. at CCDC HQ and virtually. Virtual attendees should e-mail the CCDC for meeting access.